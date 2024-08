videoDetails

Another video of attack on Hindus surface from Bangladesh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 09, 2024, 07:30 AM IST

Bangladesh Hindu Attack Update: Amidst the Bangladesh dispute, attacks on Hindus continue. Hindus are being attacked one after another in Bangladesh. On one hand, a video of kidnapping of a Hindu girl has surfaced. On the other hand, pictures of vandalism and arson on the houses of Hindus are emerging.