videoDetails

Another wolf caught, till now five wolves have been caught

| Updated: Sep 10, 2024, 11:30 AM IST

Bahraich Bhediya Search Operation Update: Today the Forest Department has got a huge success in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh. The forest department says that there is a pack of six wolves in Mahsi tehsil area, which is targeting children. Of these, another man-eating wolf has been caught, that is, till now five wolves have been caught and now the forest department is busy searching for the sixth wolf.