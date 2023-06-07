NewsVideos
videoDetails

Anurag Thakur appeals by tweeting over Wrestlers Protest

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 08:56 AM IST
Union Minister Anurag Thakur has said that the government is ready to discuss their issues with the wrestlers. I have once again invited the wrestlers for this.

