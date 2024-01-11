trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708631
Anurag Thakur hits hard on Congress over Temple Invitation

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 03:38 PM IST
Union Minister Anurag Thakur has strongly attacked Congress for rejecting the invitation to Ram Temple. Anurag Thakur said that whenever Congress has tried to crush Sanatan and has raised questions on the existence of Ram, then the condition of Congress has worsened.

