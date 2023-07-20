trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637933
Anurag Thakur makes big statement on Manipur Viral Video

|Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 03:34 PM IST
Manipur Viral Video: A video dated May 4, 2023 from Manipur is going viral. In this video, two women from one community are seen being paraded naked by people from the other side. An FIR has also been registered against the accused in this connection. Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur's statement regarding this matter has come to the fore, 'the Manipur incident is shameful'
