Anurag Thakur's taunt on opposition unity meeting

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 04:06 PM IST
Taking a jibe at the opposition, Anurag Thakur said that Akhilesh says to leave UP, Lalu-Nitish says to leave Bihar. So will the Congress be left to set up chairs in the alliance?:

Purvanchal Expressway: Panic in Pak-China after ton down of Sukhoi Su-35 and Mirage 2000
Purvanchal Expressway: Panic in Pak-China after ton down of Sukhoi Su-35 and Mirage 2000
Kriti Sanon's Laid-Back Outfits Demonstrate That Simplicity Is The New Summer Stylish
Kriti Sanon's Laid-Back Outfits Demonstrate That Simplicity Is The New Summer Stylish
Bollywood Fitness Queen Malaika Arora Rocks A Chic Denim Airport Look
Bollywood Fitness Queen Malaika Arora Rocks A Chic Denim Airport Look
Sara Ali Khan's Yellow Outfit Has A Lovely Ethnic Design
Sara Ali Khan's Yellow Outfit Has A Lovely Ethnic Design
Fire breaks out in commercial complex in Badshahnagar area of ​​Lucknow, many people trapped inside
Fire breaks out in commercial complex in Badshahnagar area of ​​Lucknow, many people trapped inside

