AP: Visakhapatnam decked-up to welcome PM Modi
|
Updated:
Nov 11, 2022, 02:30 PM IST
Preparations are underway in Visakhapatnam to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM will visit the port-city on November 11. He is on a two-day visit to the state.
