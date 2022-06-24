NewsVideos

Apple and Android phones hacked by Italian spyware, says Google

According to a study published by Google on Thursday, a hacking tool developed in Italy was used to spy on Apple and Android handsets in Kazakhstan and Italy. Milan-based RCS Lab, whose website claims European law enforcement agencies as clients, developed tools to spy on private messages and contacts of the targeted devices, the report said.

|Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 11:10 PM IST
