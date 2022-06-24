Apple and Android phones hacked by Italian spyware, says Google

According to a study published by Google on Thursday, a hacking tool developed in Italy was used to spy on Apple and Android handsets in Kazakhstan and Italy. Milan-based RCS Lab, whose website claims European law enforcement agencies as clients, developed tools to spy on private messages and contacts of the targeted devices, the report said.

Jun 24, 2022

