Apple ditches China to manufacture iPhone 14 in India?

Apple Inc. plans to begin manufacturing the iPhone 14 in India about two months after the product’s initial release in China, narrowing the gap between the two countries but not closing it completely as some had anticipated.

|Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 07:30 PM IST
Apple Inc. plans to begin manufacturing the iPhone 14 in India about two months after the product's initial release in China, narrowing the gap between the two countries but not closing it completely as some had anticipated.

