Apple officially stops distributing this iPhone model: Deets here

|Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 01:20 PM IST
Apple recently launched iPhone 14 series with that, it has stopped distributing one of its old models now. According to reports, Apple has officially added iPhone 6 to its Vintage product list. As per the Apple website, it considers products as vintage when it stopped distributing them for sale more than 5 and less than 7 years ago. However, Apple will keep providing services like spare parts for it for 7 years as mandated by the law.

