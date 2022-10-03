Apple officially stops distributing this iPhone model: Deets here

| Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 01:20 PM IST

Apple recently launched iPhone 14 series with that, it has stopped distributing one of its old models now. According to reports, Apple has officially added iPhone 6 to its Vintage product list. As per the Apple website, it considers products as vintage when it stopped distributing them for sale more than 5 and less than 7 years ago. However, Apple will keep providing services like spare parts for it for 7 years as mandated by the law.