Sanjay Jha appointed as JDU's Working President

|Updated: Jun 29, 2024, 04:04 PM IST
JDU National Executive Meeting: A big decision has been taken in the JDU executive meeting in Delhi. In the executive meeting, Sanjay Jha has been made the president of JDU executive.

