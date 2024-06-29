हिन्दी
Sanjay Jha appointed as JDU's Working President
Jun 29, 2024, 04:04 PM IST
JDU National Executive Meeting: A big decision has been taken in the JDU executive meeting in Delhi. In the executive meeting, Sanjay Jha has been made the president of JDU executive.
