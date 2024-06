videoDetails

Will India achieve victory in T20 World Cup Final?

| Updated: Jun 29, 2024, 04:42 PM IST

T20 World Cup final match will be played today between India and South Africa.The title match between the two will be held at Kensington Oval, Barbados. Supporters of the Indian team in the country and the world are praying for the victory of Team India. Havan and puja are being performed to capture the cup.