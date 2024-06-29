Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2761781
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Know latest update on Hezbollah-Israel War

|Updated: Jun 29, 2024, 04:30 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Hezbollah Vs Israel War: Hezbollah launched a major attack on Israel. The sparks and smoke streaks you see in the sky are rockets fired by Hezbollah. Israel claims that its missile shield stopped the attacks but these pictures tell a different story. Such pictures were seen after the missile attack, a huge fire broke out, which was seen far and wide. There is also news of some damage to Israel. Hezbollah has given a big message by the attacks on Israeli military base.

All Videos

Sanjay Jha appointed as JDU's Working President
Play Icon00:51
Sanjay Jha appointed as JDU's Working President
Major Accident Averted at Gujarat's Rajkot Airport
Play Icon04:21
Major Accident Averted at Gujarat's Rajkot Airport
Speeding Car hits girl in UP's Ghaziabad
Play Icon01:02
Speeding Car hits girl in UP's Ghaziabad
Indian Army issues statement on Ladakh Tank Exercise Accident
Play Icon03:51
Indian Army issues statement on Ladakh Tank Exercise Accident
Mamata Banerjee makes huge remark on Judiciry
Play Icon01:19
Mamata Banerjee makes huge remark on Judiciry

Trending Videos

Sanjay Jha appointed as JDU's Working President
play icon0:51
Sanjay Jha appointed as JDU's Working President
Major Accident Averted at Gujarat's Rajkot Airport
play icon4:21
Major Accident Averted at Gujarat's Rajkot Airport
Speeding Car hits girl in UP's Ghaziabad
play icon1:2
Speeding Car hits girl in UP's Ghaziabad
Indian Army issues statement on Ladakh Tank Exercise Accident
play icon3:51
Indian Army issues statement on Ladakh Tank Exercise Accident
Mamata Banerjee makes huge remark on Judiciry
play icon1:19
Mamata Banerjee makes huge remark on Judiciry