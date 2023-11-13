trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687459
AQI crosses 500 mark in many areas after Diwali

Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 07:40 AM IST
Air Pollution after Diwali 2023: Supreme Court had banned firecrackers across country before Diwali. But, on the night of Diwali, firecrackers were burst with great enthusiasm across the country, especially in capital region. Due to this, AQI has crossed 500 mark in many areas.
