Are Ukrainian forces using smartphones and TikTok to pinpoint the location of Russian Troops?

| Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 11:18 PM IST

However, it appears that the unapproved use of smartphones by Russian soldiers prompted Ukrainian forces to execute devastating missile attacks on the places where they were stationed. Even during the initial stages of the invasion, some Russian soldiers advancing on Kyiv made telephone calls and posted videos to the social media platform TikTok, revealing their whereabouts to Ukrainian forces. How are Ukrainian forces using smartphones and TikTok to pinpoint the location of Russian Troops?