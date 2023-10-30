trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2681832
Arif Mohammed Khan makes huge statement on Kerala Blast

Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 07:54 AM IST
Kerala Blast LIVE Updates: There has been a blast during prayers in Ernakulam, Kerala. In which one died, 23 were injured. The investigating agency has got involved in the Kerala blast. Now the reaction of Kerala Lieutenant Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on this incident has come to light.
