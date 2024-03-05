trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727642
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Arjun Modhwadia Joins BJP

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 05, 2024, 04:02 PM IST
Follow Us
Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections, Arjun Modhwadia has joined BJP. Arjun Modhwadia had left the Congress party yesterday i.e. on Monday.

All Videos

Congress MP Rajesh Kumar Mishra Officially Joins BJP In Delhi
Play Icon00:49
Congress MP Rajesh Kumar Mishra Officially Joins BJP In Delhi
PM Modi hits back at Lalu Prasad Yadav at Telangana Rally
Play Icon14:53
PM Modi hits back at Lalu Prasad Yadav at Telangana Rally
UP State Minister arrives to meet family of Blue Sapphire Mall Accident's Victim
Play Icon01:24
UP State Minister arrives to meet family of Blue Sapphire Mall Accident's Victim
UP govt removes state police recruitment board chairperson Renuka Mishra
Play Icon10:47
UP govt removes state police recruitment board chairperson Renuka Mishra
UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya attacks Opposition over Familism
Play Icon01:47
UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya attacks Opposition over Familism

Trending Videos

Congress MP Rajesh Kumar Mishra Officially Joins BJP In Delhi
play icon0:49
Congress MP Rajesh Kumar Mishra Officially Joins BJP In Delhi
PM Modi hits back at Lalu Prasad Yadav at Telangana Rally
play icon14:53
PM Modi hits back at Lalu Prasad Yadav at Telangana Rally
UP State Minister arrives to meet family of Blue Sapphire Mall Accident's Victim
play icon1:24
UP State Minister arrives to meet family of Blue Sapphire Mall Accident's Victim
UP govt removes state police recruitment board chairperson Renuka Mishra
play icon10:47
UP govt removes state police recruitment board chairperson Renuka Mishra
UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya attacks Opposition over Familism
play icon1:47
UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya attacks Opposition over Familism