Arjun Ram Meghwal replaces Kiren Rijiju as law minister
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
May 18, 2023, 11:49 AM IST
Kiren Rijiju has been removed from the post of Law Minister. In his place, this responsibility has been given to the party's MP Arjun Ram Meghwal.
