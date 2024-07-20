videoDetails

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi will visit Jammu today

| Updated: Jul 20, 2024, 12:32 PM IST

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi will visit Jammu today. This is his one-day visit. The Army Chief will review the security situation. Terrorist attacks have increased in the Jammu region in recent times. There have been 7 major terrorist attacks or encounters in Reasi, Nowshera, Kathua, Doda in the last 1 month. In which 12 soldiers have been martyred. In such a situation, this visit of the Chief is considered very important.