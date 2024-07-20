Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2768462
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi will visit Jammu today

|Updated: Jul 20, 2024, 12:32 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi will visit Jammu today. This is his one-day visit. The Army Chief will review the security situation. Terrorist attacks have increased in the Jammu region in recent times. There have been 7 major terrorist attacks or encounters in Reasi, Nowshera, Kathua, Doda in the last 1 month. In which 12 soldiers have been martyred. In such a situation, this visit of the Chief is considered very important.

All Videos

Abu Azmi's controversial speech
Play Icon01:55
Abu Azmi's controversial speech
Daily Rashifal: Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon06:49
Daily Rashifal: Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Play Icon07:30
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Today's Astrology: Know today's special solution from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon05:05
Today's Astrology: Know today's special solution from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
DNA: Kanwar Yatra Rules Row
Play Icon06:30
DNA: Kanwar Yatra Rules Row

Trending Videos

Abu Azmi's controversial speech
play icon1:55
Abu Azmi's controversial speech
Daily Rashifal: Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon6:49
Daily Rashifal: Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
play icon7:30
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Today's Astrology: Know today's special solution from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
play icon5:5
Today's Astrology: Know today's special solution from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
DNA: Kanwar Yatra Rules Row
play icon6:30
DNA: Kanwar Yatra Rules Row