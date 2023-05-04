NewsVideos
videoDetails

Army chopper crashes in J&K's Kishtwar, two including pilot seriously injured

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 04, 2023, 01:50 PM IST
An army helicopter has crashed in Kishtwar. There were 2-3 people in this helicopter. 2 people have been seriously injured in this accident.
}

All Videos

Bilawal Bhutto to reach Goa by 4 pm, makes big statement ahead of his visit
1:4
Bilawal Bhutto to reach Goa by 4 pm, makes big statement ahead of his visit
'My State Manipur Is Burning, Kindly Help': Mary Kom Urges PM Modi, Amit Shah
1:15
'My State Manipur Is Burning, Kindly Help': Mary Kom Urges PM Modi, Amit Shah
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan's first foreign minister to visit India
1:2
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan's first foreign minister to visit India
Farmers comes forward in support of wrestlers
15:23
Farmers comes forward in support of wrestlers
CJI stops hearing on wrestlers' case, SC asks wrestlers to approach HC
4:1
CJI stops hearing on wrestlers' case, SC asks wrestlers to approach HC

Trending Videos

1:4
Bilawal Bhutto to reach Goa by 4 pm, makes big statement ahead of his visit
1:15
'My State Manipur Is Burning, Kindly Help': Mary Kom Urges PM Modi, Amit Shah
1:2
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan's first foreign minister to visit India
15:23
Farmers comes forward in support of wrestlers
4:1
CJI stops hearing on wrestlers' case, SC asks wrestlers to approach HC
Army helicopter crash,army helicopter crash today news,army helicopter crash news,kishtwar news,kishtwar helicopter crash,helicopter crash,helicopter crash today news,helicopter crash video latest,helicopter crash in kishtwar,jammu kashmir news,jammu kashmir helicopter,jammu kashmir helicopter crash,jammu kashmir kishtwar,jammu kashmir kishtwar news,jammu kashmir kishtwar helicopter crash,Breaking News,Zee News,Hindi News,Latest News,today news,Zee Hindi,