Army officer killed, three soldiers injured in a fire incident at Siachen Glacier

|Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
On Wednesday morning, an army officer was killed and three soldiers suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out in an ammo dump near the residential bunkers on Siachen Glacier.
