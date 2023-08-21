trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651435
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Army surrounds terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, encounter continues

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 06:38 AM IST
According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the encounter started in Laro-Parigam area of ​​Pulwama. And it is being told that there is no news of any casualty on either side. In Pulwama, since Sunday i.e. since yesterday, the army has surrounded the terrorists.... However, to which organization these terrorists belong and in what number. Its information has not been revealed.
Follow Us

All Videos

What is the truth of 'China' on our land? Congress has a habit of doubting the army?
play icon49:1
What is the truth of 'China' on our land? Congress has a habit of doubting the army?
Luna-25 crashed before landing on the moon, Chandrayaan-3 on the way to success
play icon7:12
Luna-25 crashed before landing on the moon, Chandrayaan-3 on the way to success
German Minister ‘Fascinated’ After Buying Vegetables Using UPI In India
play icon1:19
German Minister ‘Fascinated’ After Buying Vegetables Using UPI In India
Garud Commando Force: Why 'Garud Commando' is enemy's time, watch special show
play icon16:30
Garud Commando Force: Why 'Garud Commando' is enemy's time, watch special show
Breaking: Russia's Luna-25 Smashes Into Moon In Failure
play icon2:3
Breaking: Russia's Luna-25 Smashes Into Moon In Failure

Trending Videos

What is the truth of 'China' on our land? Congress has a habit of doubting the army?
play icon49:1
What is the truth of 'China' on our land? Congress has a habit of doubting the army?
Luna-25 crashed before landing on the moon, Chandrayaan-3 on the way to success
play icon7:12
Luna-25 crashed before landing on the moon, Chandrayaan-3 on the way to success
German Minister ‘Fascinated’ After Buying Vegetables Using UPI In India
play icon1:19
German Minister ‘Fascinated’ After Buying Vegetables Using UPI In India
Garud Commando Force: Why 'Garud Commando' is enemy's time, watch special show
play icon16:30
Garud Commando Force: Why 'Garud Commando' is enemy's time, watch special show
Breaking: Russia's Luna-25 Smashes Into Moon In Failure
play icon2:3
Breaking: Russia's Luna-25 Smashes Into Moon In Failure
Pulwama encounter,jammu kashmir pulwama encounter,encounter in pulwama,Jammu and Kashmir,pulwama encounter today,pulwama encounter in jammu,Jammu and Kashmir encounter,Pulwama,jammu kashmir encounter,Kashmir encounter,pulwama encounter news,pulwama encounter video,Jammu Kashmir,Encounter,encounter in Kashmir,jammu kashmir news,Terrorist encounter,Pulwama News,latest pulwama encounter,Pulwama attack,Pulwama terror attack,Breaking News,Zee News,