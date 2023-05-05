NewsVideos
Army takes charge as Violence erupts in Manipur

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 05, 2023, 09:46 AM IST
Manipur News: Army and Assam Rifles have been deployed to control the situation after violence broke out during the tribal agitation in Manipur.
