Army's 'Operation Trinetra' underway in Jammu Kashmir after terrorist encounter in Rajouri

| Updated: May 06, 2023, 08:23 AM IST

Army's Operation Trinetra continues in Jammu and Kashmir. The army had an encounter with the terrorists in Rajouri on Friday. In this encounter, 5 soldiers were also martyred, after which the Indian Army is running Operation Trinetra in retaliation.