Around 20 BJP MPs to begin discussion on No Confidence Motion today

|Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 10:23 AM IST
No Confidence Motion 2023: No-confidence motion will be discussed in the Lok Sabha today. Meanwhile, after returning to the Parliament, Rahul Gandhi will participate in the debate and will speak in the Lok Sabha at 12 noon. And about 20 MPs will speak on behalf of the BJP.

