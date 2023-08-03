trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644045
Around 25 miscreants gathered at Hodal Chowk ahead of Nuh Violence

|Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 01:57 PM IST
Nuh Violence: After the violence, the Haryana Police has arrested 139 people and registered 45 FIRs. Three FIRs are against those who post inflammatory things on social media. 10 SITs have been formed to investigate the Noah violence. Each team will investigate five FIRs. So there has been a big disclosure on Nuh violence. Around 25 miscreants had gathered at Hodal Chowk.

