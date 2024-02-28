trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725703
Around 3300 kilograms of Drugs siezed from Porbandar

|Updated: Feb 28, 2024, 11:38 AM IST
In a joint operation, Navy, Coast Guard, NCB, and Gujarat ATS have arrested 5 people with 3300 kg of drugs in Porbandar. The people caught are suspected to be Iranians and Pakistanis. According to Home Minister Amit Shah, its a big success for PM Modi's dream of a drug-free India.

