Around 60 people killed, 231 injured, 1700 houses burned in Manipur: Chief Minister N Biren Singh

| Updated: May 08, 2023, 09:50 PM IST

Around 60 innocent people lost their lives, 231 injured & around 1700 houses burned down in unfortunate incident of May 3. I appeal to people to bring peace to the state. Transportation of stranded persons to their respective locations has begun: Manipur CM N Biren Singh