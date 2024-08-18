Advertisement
UP Teacher Recruitment: CM Yogi to hold meeting on Allahabad HC order today

Sonam|Updated: Aug 18, 2024, 12:10 PM IST
CM Yogi Meeting: Big news is coming related to UP teacher recruitment merit list. Today CM Yogi is going to hold a meeting with the education department officials. In which there will be brainstorming on the 69000 teacher recruitment process. All the officers of the department including the education minister will be present. This meeting is taking place after the High Court's decision. It will be decided in the meeting whether the government has to implement the HC's decision or appeal in the SC.

