Artemis 1: When will the launch happen now?

The much-awaited launch of NASA's rocket has been postponed. The launch will take place most likely on 2 September and it hopes will one day fly astronauts back to the moon, more than a half-century after Apollo's last lunar mission. Watch the story to know more...

|Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 11:05 AM IST
