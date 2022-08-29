Artemis: A new era of Moon exploration?
NASA, American space agency, is counting down to the much-awaited launch of its giant new Moon rocket - the Space Launch System. Mightier than ever, SLS will lay down the foundation of its Artemis project which aims to put people back on the lunar surface.
