Article 370 Verdict: SC validated our decision, says Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 09:26 PM IST
Amit Shah Rajya Sabha Speech on Article 370 Verdict | Jammu Kashmir Reservation Bill: Today the Supreme Court said that it was right to abolish Article 370. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has introduced the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization (Amendment) Bill, 2023. Today Amit Shah speaks openly on Article 370 in Rajya Sabha.
