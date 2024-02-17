trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722213
Arvind Kejriwal appears before Delhi court via video conference

|Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Delhi Liquor Case: Today Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal is appearing virtually in Rouse Avenue Court. Let us tell you that ED had filed a complaint in the court when he did not appear after being issued summons five times. This hearing has started on the application of ED.

