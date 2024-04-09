Advertisement
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Update: Delhi high court verdict today

|Updated: Apr 09, 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Update: Petition against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will be heard in the High Court today. Delhi High Court will give its verdict on bail today. Along with this, Rouse Avenue Court will give its verdict on the petition meeting the lawyers. In which Kejriwal had demanded additional time to meet the lawyers.

