Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Update: Kejriwal's petition in Delhi High Court against remand and arrest

Sonam|Updated: Mar 23, 2024, 06:44 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Update: CM Kejriwal has been sent on remand for 6 days in the alleged liquor scam case of Delhi. That means CM Kejriwal will remain on ED remand till March 28. Now news is coming that Kejriwal has appealed in Delhi High Court. Kejriwal has described his arrest as illegal.

