Arvind Kejriwal challenges PM Modi over Manish Sisodia Arrest

|Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 12:34 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal on Modi:Taking action in the Delhi Liquor Policy scam case, the police has so far arrested many senior leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party. Which includes the names of leaders like Satyendra Jain, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has given a big challenge to PM Modi by issuing a statement regarding the arrest of Manish Sisodia.
