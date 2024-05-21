videoDetails

Arvind Kejriwal gets furious as Yogi came to Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 21, 2024, 12:04 PM IST

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, arrested in the liquor policy scam case, is on interim bail. DuringAmid this, Kejriwal held a press conference for the second time today. During the press conference, Kejriwal said, 'Yesterday Amit Shah said that the supporters of AAP party are Pakistanis. The people of Delhi and Punjab formed the government, is he Pakistani? People of Gujarat voted 14% is he Pakistani. Are those people who got votes for Aam Aadmi Party in Panchayat elections, Pakistanis? BJP is going on 4th June, reduce your ego. Yesterday Yogi ji also came to Delhi and abused me whereas your enemies are in your party itself. Preparations are going on to remove you from UP.. There is no benefit in abusing me. India coalition government is being formed on 4th June. Vote for India Alliance to save the country