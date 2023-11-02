trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2683304
Arvind Kejriwal hits back on ED's Summon

|Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 06:38 PM IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was asked to come to ED Office for investigation in Delhi liquor scam case, However, he refused to come and wrote a letter to ED on the same. As per reports, Kejriwal went to MP for election campaigning. Know about the full news in detail.
Jet Airways' Properties Worth ₹538 Cr Impounded In Money Laundering Case
Play Icon1:25
Jet Airways' Properties Worth ₹538 Cr Impounded In Money Laundering Case
World Cup 2023: “We Dominated…” South African Fan Elated After SA Defeats NZ | Zee News English
Play Icon1:3
World Cup 2023: “We Dominated…” South African Fan Elated After SA Defeats NZ | Zee News English
Play Icon6:43
"Every Citizen Is Proud Of Your Victory…" PM Modi Lauds Athletes For Historic Asian Para Games
Fans raises Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's slogans in Sri Lanka
Play Icon37:33
Fans raises Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's slogans in Sri Lanka
Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals of Arvind Kejriwal from MP's Singrauli Rally
Play Icon2:0
Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals of Arvind Kejriwal from MP's Singrauli Rally

