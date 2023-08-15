trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649354
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Arvind Kejriwal Independence Day Speech: Kejriwal said at Chhatrasal Stadium, 'Brother became enemy'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 15, 2023, 01:16 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal Independence Day Speech LIVE: Today India is celebrating 77th Independence Day. On this occasion, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gave a speech at the Chhatrasal Stadium and attacking the Modi government said, 'Aaj bhai bhai dushman hua'.

All Videos

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari hoists Tricolour at his residence
play icon2:45
 Union Minister Nitin Gadkari hoists Tricolour at his residence
Independence Day 2023: Mallikarjun Kharge clarifies for not attending the celebrations at Red Fort
play icon3:48
Independence Day 2023: Mallikarjun Kharge clarifies for not attending the celebrations at Red Fort
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale: Wild Card Entry Elvish Yadav Lifts Trophy, Family Reacts
play icon3:6
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale: Wild Card Entry Elvish Yadav Lifts Trophy, Family Reacts
Independence Day 2023: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Hoists The Tricolour In Jaipur
play icon1:1
Independence Day 2023: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Hoists The Tricolour In Jaipur
Independence Day 2023: PM Narendra Modi Appeals For Peace In Manipur
play icon3:58
Independence Day 2023: PM Narendra Modi Appeals For Peace In Manipur

Trending Videos

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari hoists Tricolour at his residence
play icon2:45
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari hoists Tricolour at his residence
Independence Day 2023: Mallikarjun Kharge clarifies for not attending the celebrations at Red Fort
play icon3:48
Independence Day 2023: Mallikarjun Kharge clarifies for not attending the celebrations at Red Fort
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale: Wild Card Entry Elvish Yadav Lifts Trophy, Family Reacts
play icon3:6
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale: Wild Card Entry Elvish Yadav Lifts Trophy, Family Reacts
Independence Day 2023: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Hoists The Tricolour In Jaipur
play icon1:1
Independence Day 2023: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Hoists The Tricolour In Jaipur
Independence Day 2023: PM Narendra Modi Appeals For Peace In Manipur
play icon3:58
Independence Day 2023: PM Narendra Modi Appeals For Peace In Manipur
arvind kejriwal independence day speech,Arvind kejriwal speech,arvind kejriwal speech today,arvind kejriwal on independence day,arvind kejriwal on pm modi,arvind kejriwal chhatrasal stadium speech,chhatrasal stadium speech,chhatrasal stadium speech kejriwal,kejriwal speech,kejriwal speech on modi,kejriwal speech latest,77th Independence Day,77th independence day speech,76th independence day,Breaking News,Zee News,Hindi News,Latest News,77वां स्वतंत्रता दिवस,