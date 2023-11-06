trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2684783
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Arvind Kejriwal makes big announcement for Government ahead of Diwali

|Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 12:10 PM IST
Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a press conference ahead of Diwali. During the press conference, CM Kejriwal announced a big gift for government employees. He announced that this year Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees will get a bonus of Rs 7 thousand each. Watch full video to know about the news in detail and to know about this scheme of Delhi Government.
Follow Us

All Videos

Owner Releases Pitbull At Woman In Swaroop Nagar For Protesting Dog Defecation Near Her Home | Delhi
Play Icon5:16
Owner Releases Pitbull At Woman In Swaroop Nagar For Protesting Dog Defecation Near Her Home | Delhi
Play Icon3:47
"No ceasefire until hostages returned…" PM Netanyahu Demands "Ceasefire" To Be Removed From The Lexicon
Israel-Hamas war: EAM Jaishankar Dials Iranian FM, Emphasizes The Importance Of Avoiding Escalation
Play Icon3:8
Israel-Hamas war: EAM Jaishankar Dials Iranian FM, Emphasizes The Importance Of Avoiding Escalation
Asian Champions Trophy For Women:
Play Icon1:52
Asian Champions Trophy For Women: "We were nervous as Japan is a very good team..." Captain Savita Punia Celebrates Her Victory
Hamas terrorists have now got the support of Pakistan
Play Icon5:30
Hamas terrorists have now got the support of Pakistan

Trending Videos

Owner Releases Pitbull At Woman In Swaroop Nagar For Protesting Dog Defecation Near Her Home | Delhi
play icon5:16
Owner Releases Pitbull At Woman In Swaroop Nagar For Protesting Dog Defecation Near Her Home | Delhi
play icon3:47
"No ceasefire until hostages returned…" PM Netanyahu Demands "Ceasefire" To Be Removed From The Lexicon
Israel-Hamas war: EAM Jaishankar Dials Iranian FM, Emphasizes The Importance Of Avoiding Escalation
play icon3:8
Israel-Hamas war: EAM Jaishankar Dials Iranian FM, Emphasizes The Importance Of Avoiding Escalation
Asian Champions Trophy For Women:
play icon1:52
Asian Champions Trophy For Women: "We were nervous as Japan is a very good team..." Captain Savita Punia Celebrates Her Victory
Hamas terrorists have now got the support of Pakistan
play icon5:30
Hamas terrorists have now got the support of Pakistan
Arvind kejriwal press conference,Arvind kejriwal press conference today,Arvind Kejriwal News,arvind kejriwal diwali bonus,arvind kejriwal diwali bonus 2023,diwali bonus arvind kejriwal,diwali bonus arvind kejriwal 2023,Kejriwal news,Kejriwal,kejriwal diwali bonus,diwali bonus 2023,diwali bonus 2023 latest news,diwali bonus 2023 arvind kejriwal,diwali bonus latest news,diwali bonus for delhi govt employees,delhi government employees bonus,Diwali,Trending,breaking,