Arvind Kejriwal meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 24, 2023, 02:26 PM IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Arvind Kejriwal has reached Mumbai today regarding the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Arriving in Mumbai, Kejriwal met Uddhav Thackeray. During this meeting, Kejriwal sought support against the ordinance. Know what happened in the meeting.

