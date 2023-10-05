trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2671128
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Arvind Kejriwal reaches AAP MP Sanjay Singh's house after his arrest

|Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
Sanjay Singh Arrest News: Aam Aadmi Party MP has been arrested in the liquor policy scam case. Politics has intensified regarding the arrest. After the arrest of Sanjay Singh, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who reached Sanjay's house, said, 'AAP is a staunchly honest party'.
Follow Us

All Videos

Delhi: ED arrests AAP MP Sanjay Singh in connection with Delhi Liquor Policy case
play icon2:47
Delhi: ED arrests AAP MP Sanjay Singh in connection with Delhi Liquor Policy case
Sikkim: 23 Army Jawans still missing after flash flood in River Teesta, rescue operation continues
play icon3:52
Sikkim: 23 Army Jawans still missing after flash flood in River Teesta, rescue operation continues
IT Raids DMK MP Jagathrakshakan's 40 locations
play icon0:50
IT Raids DMK MP Jagathrakshakan's 40 locations
Tamil Nadu: India’s speed skating team receives rousing welcome in Chennai
play icon1:27
Tamil Nadu: India’s speed skating team receives rousing welcome in Chennai
“Proud to see US, India working together for more peaceful world”: Envoy Eric Garcetti
play icon1:31
“Proud to see US, India working together for more peaceful world”: Envoy Eric Garcetti

Trending Videos

Delhi: ED arrests AAP MP Sanjay Singh in connection with Delhi Liquor Policy case
play icon2:47
Delhi: ED arrests AAP MP Sanjay Singh in connection with Delhi Liquor Policy case
Sikkim: 23 Army Jawans still missing after flash flood in River Teesta, rescue operation continues
play icon3:52
Sikkim: 23 Army Jawans still missing after flash flood in River Teesta, rescue operation continues
IT Raids DMK MP Jagathrakshakan's 40 locations
play icon0:50
IT Raids DMK MP Jagathrakshakan's 40 locations
Tamil Nadu: India’s speed skating team receives rousing welcome in Chennai
play icon1:27
Tamil Nadu: India’s speed skating team receives rousing welcome in Chennai
“Proud to see US, India working together for more peaceful world”: Envoy Eric Garcetti
play icon1:31
“Proud to see US, India working together for more peaceful world”: Envoy Eric Garcetti
Sanjay Singh Arrest,sanjay singh hearing,sanjay singh delhi rouse avenue court,Rouse Avenue Court,sanjay singh aap,sanjay singh news,sanjay singh news today,sanjay singh ed,sanjay singh aam aadmi party,sanjay singh latest news,ED,ED arrest,ed arrest sanjay,ed arrests today,ed arrests sanjay singh,aap sanjay,aap sanjay singh,aap sanjay singh news,Delhi,delhi liquor scam explained,delhi liquor price,Liquor scam,liquor scam in delhi,Breaking News,