Arvind Kejriwal Summoned By Delhi Court

Sonam|Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 06:12 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has received a big blow from the Delhi court. Rouse Avenue Court has issued summons to Arvind Kejriwal. He has been asked to appear before the court on February 17 on the application of ED.

