Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Arvind Kejriwal Tihar Jail: Atishi will make 'big revelation' today

|Updated: Apr 02, 2024, 06:28 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Arvind Kejriwal Tihar Jail: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was sent to Tihar Jail and he has not resigned yet. ED also took the names of Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi in the court for the first time in the liquor scam case. As soon as Kejriwal went to Tihar Jail, Atishi made a big claim. She is going to make an explosive revelation today.

All Videos

Biggest fraud of independent India
Play Icon17:55
Biggest fraud of independent India
Arvind Kejriwal named Atishi and Saurabh during interrogation
Play Icon35:20
Arvind Kejriwal named Atishi and Saurabh during interrogation
IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets
Play Icon25:33
IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets
Seema Haider Update: Will Seema go to Pakistan?
Play Icon32:55
Seema Haider Update: Will Seema go to Pakistan?
DNA: Big revelation on Mumbai's 'Lagaan Company'
Play Icon17:25
DNA: Big revelation on Mumbai's 'Lagaan Company'

Trending Videos

Biggest fraud of independent India
play icon17:55
Biggest fraud of independent India
Arvind Kejriwal named Atishi and Saurabh during interrogation
play icon35:20
Arvind Kejriwal named Atishi and Saurabh during interrogation
IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets
play icon25:33
IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets
Seema Haider Update: Will Seema go to Pakistan?
play icon32:55
Seema Haider Update: Will Seema go to Pakistan?
DNA: Big revelation on Mumbai's 'Lagaan Company'
play icon17:25
DNA: Big revelation on Mumbai's 'Lagaan Company'