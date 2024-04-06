Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Arvind Kejriwal Tihar Jail Update: Politics Sparks Over Kejriwal Arrest

|Updated: Apr 06, 2024, 12:16 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest News Update: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is lodged in Tihar Jail. ED had arrested him in the Delhi Liquor Policy scam. After the arrest of Kejriwal, the war of words continues between BJP and Aam Aadmi Party.

All Videos

CBI raid in Delhi child trafficking case
Play Icon05:51
CBI raid in Delhi child trafficking case
West Bengal Governor claims Bengal varsity campuses 'mini-Sandeshkhali, Orders Judicial Probe
Play Icon16:11
West Bengal Governor claims Bengal varsity campuses 'mini-Sandeshkhali, Orders Judicial Probe
Opposition may go to court for SP candidate's nomination rejected in Khajuraho
Play Icon00:35
Opposition may go to court for SP candidate's nomination rejected in Khajuraho
Afshan Ansari Surrender Breaking: Mukhtar's absconding wife may surrender - Sources
Play Icon00:36
Afshan Ansari Surrender Breaking: Mukhtar's absconding wife may surrender - Sources
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress will hold rallies in Hyderabad and Rajasthan
Play Icon03:55
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress will hold rallies in Hyderabad and Rajasthan

Trending Videos

CBI raid in Delhi child trafficking case
play icon5:51
CBI raid in Delhi child trafficking case
West Bengal Governor claims Bengal varsity campuses 'mini-Sandeshkhali, Orders Judicial Probe
play icon16:11
West Bengal Governor claims Bengal varsity campuses 'mini-Sandeshkhali, Orders Judicial Probe
Opposition may go to court for SP candidate's nomination rejected in Khajuraho
play icon0:35
Opposition may go to court for SP candidate's nomination rejected in Khajuraho
Afshan Ansari Surrender Breaking: Mukhtar's absconding wife may surrender - Sources
play icon0:36
Afshan Ansari Surrender Breaking: Mukhtar's absconding wife may surrender - Sources
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress will hold rallies in Hyderabad and Rajasthan
play icon3:55
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress will hold rallies in Hyderabad and Rajasthan