NewsVideos
videoDetails

Arvind Kejriwal's attack on Ashok Gehlot

|Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 07:04 PM IST
In Sriganganagar, Rajasthan, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has targeted the Gehlot government. Kejriwal said- 'Gehlot government did a vile act, put up its posters around the pandal'.

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Shehzad Poonawalla raging on PDP leader – neither you are civilized nor know the way of debate
play icon9:56
Taal Thok Ke: Shehzad Poonawalla raging on PDP leader – neither you are civilized nor know the way of debate
Pakistan's plan decoded before PM Modi's US tour
play icon1:33
Pakistan's plan decoded before PM Modi's US tour
Taal Thok Ke: Kashmiri Pandit Amit Raina said - Apocalypse will come but Article 370-35A will not be removed
play icon9:58
Taal Thok Ke: Kashmiri Pandit Amit Raina said - Apocalypse will come but Article 370-35A will not be removed
In a ‘Humane’ act Indian Army rescues 300 stranded tourists from Sikkim
play icon2:0
In a ‘Humane’ act Indian Army rescues 300 stranded tourists from Sikkim
Taal Thok Ke: NC leader said on the statement of removal of Article 370 – 5 years are about to end but elections were not held
play icon9:45
Taal Thok Ke: NC leader said on the statement of removal of Article 370 – 5 years are about to end but elections were not held

Trending Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Shehzad Poonawalla raging on PDP leader – neither you are civilized nor know the way of debate
play icon9:56
Taal Thok Ke: Shehzad Poonawalla raging on PDP leader – neither you are civilized nor know the way of debate
Pakistan's plan decoded before PM Modi's US tour
play icon1:33
Pakistan's plan decoded before PM Modi's US tour
Taal Thok Ke: Kashmiri Pandit Amit Raina said - Apocalypse will come but Article 370-35A will not be removed
play icon9:58
Taal Thok Ke: Kashmiri Pandit Amit Raina said - Apocalypse will come but Article 370-35A will not be removed
In a ‘Humane’ act Indian Army rescues 300 stranded tourists from Sikkim
play icon2:0
In a ‘Humane’ act Indian Army rescues 300 stranded tourists from Sikkim
Taal Thok Ke: NC leader said on the statement of removal of Article 370 – 5 years are about to end but elections were not held
play icon9:45
Taal Thok Ke: NC leader said on the statement of removal of Article 370 – 5 years are about to end but elections were not held
Zee Hindustan,Breaking News,zee hindustan news,zee hindustan live,rajasthan latest news,Rajasthan news,arvind kejriwal latest news,CM Ashok Gehlot,Arvind kejriwal latest,arvind kejriwal rally,arvind kejriwal latest news today,congress ruled rajasthan,Rajasthan,Arvind Kejriwal News,arvind kejriwal slam ashok gehlot,Arvind Kejriwal,Bharatiya Janata Party,Delhi CM Kejriwal,Breaking News,