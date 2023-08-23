trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652851
NewsVideos
videoDetails

As soon as he reached the moon, PM Modi turned the phone to the ISRO chief

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 11:40 PM IST
Indian Space Organization's Chandrayaan-3 has created history. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the Moon's South Pole. Now see the historic moment when Chandrayaan-3 made a soft landing on the Moon. India has become the first country in the world to land on the South Pole of the Moon.
Follow Us

All Videos

Asia Cup 2023: Nepal Leaves For Tournament Without Rape-Accused Sandeep Lamichhane
play icon2:42
Asia Cup 2023: Nepal Leaves For Tournament Without Rape-Accused Sandeep Lamichhane
DNA: Hail India on the moon...Listen carefully, Indians will be at the forefront of the world
play icon14:8
DNA: Hail India on the moon...Listen carefully, Indians will be at the forefront of the world
Chandrayaan-3 landing successful: PM Modi congratulates Somnath-countrymen on the success of Chandrayaan
play icon1:59
Chandrayaan-3 landing successful: PM Modi congratulates Somnath-countrymen on the success of Chandrayaan
Congratulations from all over the world after the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3
play icon1:59
Congratulations from all over the world after the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3
This is the dawn of new India, says PM Modi on successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon
play icon10:24
This is the dawn of new India, says PM Modi on successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon

Trending Videos

Asia Cup 2023: Nepal Leaves For Tournament Without Rape-Accused Sandeep Lamichhane
play icon2:42
Asia Cup 2023: Nepal Leaves For Tournament Without Rape-Accused Sandeep Lamichhane
DNA: Hail India on the moon...Listen carefully, Indians will be at the forefront of the world
play icon14:8
DNA: Hail India on the moon...Listen carefully, Indians will be at the forefront of the world
Chandrayaan-3 landing successful: PM Modi congratulates Somnath-countrymen on the success of Chandrayaan
play icon1:59
Chandrayaan-3 landing successful: PM Modi congratulates Somnath-countrymen on the success of Chandrayaan
Congratulations from all over the world after the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3
play icon1:59
Congratulations from all over the world after the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3
This is the dawn of new India, says PM Modi on successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon
play icon10:24
This is the dawn of new India, says PM Modi on successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon
PM Modi,PM Modi Live,pm modi on chandrayaan 3,PM Modi news,chandrayaan 3 landing live,Chandrayaan 3,Chandrayaan 3 Soft Landing,chandrayaan 3 landing,vikram lander chandrayaan 3,chandrayaan 3 moon landing,ISRO,pragyan rover chandrayaan 3,Vikram lander,Pragyan Rover,India moon mission,chandrayaan 3 news,chandrayaan 3 live,chandrayaan 3 mission,Chandrayaan 3 Launch,isro chandrayaan 3 mission,chandrayaan 3 isro,chandrayaan 3 live tracking,