Asad Encounter: Identification of those who go to cemetery

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 10:44 AM IST

Mafia Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen can attend son's funeral. Shaista Parveen has been made an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case and is accused of helping the shooters. The police is fully alert and is identifying those who go to the cemetery.