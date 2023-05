videoDetails

Asaduddin Owaisi attacks PM Modi and Congress over Bajrang Dal Controversy

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 05, 2023, 10:36 AM IST

The ruckus has intensified regarding the Karnataka elections. Controversy seems to be increasing over the claim of banning Bajrang Dal in the Congress manifesto. AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has strongly attacked PM Modi regarding PM Modi's address in Karnataka. Raising the question, he said, 'What kind of secularism is the slogan of Bajrangbali'