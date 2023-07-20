trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637962
Asaduddin Owaisi attacks PM Modi over Manipur Viral Video Case

|Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 04:21 PM IST
Manipur Viral Video: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has targeted PM Modi regarding Manipur Viral Video. He raised questions about the Prime Minister and said, 'if that video doesn't come, the PM doesn't say anything'.
